Pune: Robbers posing as policemen stop bus, steal Rs 1.2 crores from courier service staff

Unidentified persons posing as police personnel stopped a state transport bus near Patas in Daund taluka of Pune district and robbed cash and valuables worth Rs 1.12 crores from four passengers in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said that four persons, working for a courier service, were travelling in a state transport bus on Nilanga to Bhiwandi route and they were carrying cash worth Rs 1 crore and other valuables.

Around 1.15 am, three persons wearing police uniforms stopped the bus at Dhamale Vasti. They entered the bus and allegedly blamed the courier service staff for illegal activities and asked them to get down. When the courier staff got down, the accused took the money from them and escaped in two-wheelers.

The Yavat police and local crime branch have registered a case of robbery and initiated a probe based on a complaint by Hitendra Jadhav, one of the four courier staff. Based on the description given by the complainants, cops have prepared a sketch of one of the suspects.

