Pune: Robbers posing as cops stop ST bus, loot Rs 1.2 crore from courier service staffers travelling on it

Some robbers posing as police personnel stopped a state transport bus near Patas in Daund taluka of Pune district on Tuesday, and looted cash and valuables worth Rs 1.12 crore from four employees of a courier service who were travelling on the bus.

Police said the four employees of a courier service, who were travelling in the bus on the Nilanga to Bhivandi route, were carrying cash of over Rs 1 crore and other valuables.

Around 1.15 am, three persons in police uniforms stopped the bus at Dhamale Vasti in Patas. Posing as police personnel, they got on the bus and asked for the courier service employees. They accused the courier service staffers of illegal activities and asked them to get off the bus, according to the complaint.

They allegedly looted cash and valuables worth Rs 1.12 crore from the employees and escaped from the spot on two-wheelers. One of the four employees, Hitendra Jadhav, approached the police and lodged a complaint of robbery.