Pune: Robber snatches gold chain of 79-year-old woman, nabbed

An armed robber, who snatched a gold chain from a 79-year-old woman while she was on a morning walk on Bajirao Road on Wednesday, was chased and nabbed by citizens and cops at the spot. The accused has been identified as Kunal Raju Kharat (25), a resident of Dattawadi.

Police said, “An old woman Mangala Tikhe, a resident of Shukrawar Peth, was out for a morning walk. Around 6.30 am, a youngster snatched her gold chain worth Rs 65,000 on Bajirao Road and tried to escape from the spot.”

As Mangala shouted for help, people at the spot including Mangala’s son Prasad and daughter-in-law Prachi started chasing the robber. Police personnel on patrolling duty also rushed to the spot and nabbed the Kharat. Police recovered the robbed chain and a sharp weapon from him.

An offence was lodged against him at the Khadak police station and Police sub-inspector Rahul Khandagale is investigating the case. Police said Kharat is a history-sheeter, who was earlier booked in various crimes including vehicle thefts and sexual harassment of a minor.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search for Kharat’s aide Mukesh Kamble, who managed to flee from the crime scene.