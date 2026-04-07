4 major Pune roads set for pilot pay-and-park system after 8-year delay

The pay-and-park system is aimed at decongesting Pune roads, which are often cluttered with parked vehicles.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneApr 7, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Pune roadPMC has approved Pay-Park policy after 8 years delay on pilot basis. (Source: File/ Representational)
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Eight years after deciding to introduce a pay-and-park system alongside city roads to discourage the use of private vehicles, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received bids to implement it on four of five roads on a pilot basis.

The PMC has selected Jangli Maharaj Road along with Fergusson College Road, Laxmi Road, Balewadi High Street, and the main roads of Vimannagar and Bibwewadi.

“The process was initiated last year, but bidding responses were received only for two roads—Laxmi Road and Vimannagar Road. Thus, there was a re-tender and two contractors each have done bidding for four of the five roads,” Dinkar Gojare, in-charge of the civic Traffic Planning Department, said. The proposal for finalising the contractor will be tabled in the Standing Committee for approval, he added.

The new system is aimed at decongesting city roads that are often cluttered with parked vehicles. “It will streamline parking and enable efficient use of parking spaces. The highlight of the policy is that parking charges are based on the demand for parking space in a particular area, as against the geographical divisions in other cities,” he said.

Currently, there is no pay‑and‑park system on Pune roads, except in PMC‑owned parking bays. Political parties have opposed the move, citing poor public transport and rising inflation as factors that would place an additional burden on citizens.

According to the civic administration, Pune has the lowest parking rates compared to those in other cities. The city has over 40 lakh registered vehicles, and sees an addition of 500 to 700 vehicles per day. The rising number of vehicles has led to increasing traffic problems and spikes in pollution. Pune also sees as many as 160 deaths due to accidents, on average, every year.

What the 2018 parking policy said

In 2018, the PMC Standing Committee had approved a parking policy, which included introducing pay and park systems on major city roads.

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As per the policy, parking charges will vary between 8 am and 10 pm, and from 10 pm to 8 am. For two‑wheelers, on‑street parking will cost a minimum of Rs 2 and a maximum of Rs 4 per hour, while off‑street parking will range from Re 1 to Rs 3 per hour. The same rates will apply at night. For four-wheelers, the PMC will charge a minimum of Rs 10 and a maximum of Rs 20 per hour for on-street parking, and a minimum of Rs 7 and a maximum of Rs 14 per hour for off-street parking.

Though the move to implement the pay and park system was taken when the PMC was in control of an administrator, it will have to get approval from the elected members in the Standing Committee.

The city has been divided into three zones based on the level of congestion: central business district areas, mobility corridors, and the rest of the city.

Those violating parking norms and not paying the charges will have to pay twice the amount, and if they fail to pay the charges again, they will have to pay four times the amount. Vehicles parked on a cycle track or spaces to park cycles will be fined Rs 2,500.

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In 2018, the civic body had sent the proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking directions since there was no political consensus, but since the PMC received no response from the state, it decided to go ahead and implement the policy on a pilot basis.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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