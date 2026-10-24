Pune road rage: Lawyer attacked with metal rod, 3 remanded till October 27

Three men have been arrested for allegedly attacking 52-year-old advocate Latif Shaikh with a metallic rod following a road rage incident in Pune’s Wanavdi area. The police said the altercation began when Shaikh’s son’s two-wheeler brushed against a motorcycle near Kedari Nagar on Thursday.
The Wanavdi police registered a case on Friday and booked Akshay Ashok Dhumal, 28, and Ashish Ashok Dhumal, 32 — both residents of Mohammadwadi — and Sagar Deur, 19, for attempt to murder.
According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday when Latif Shaikh, his wife, and their son Huzaib Shaikh, 22, were going home on two separate two-wheelers. An altercation began around 5.30 pm after Huzaib’s two-wheeler brushed against a motorcycle ridden by suspect Akshay Dhumal near the Shahid Ashok Kamte Garden in Wanavdi. When Dhumal assaulted Huzaib, Latif Shaikh intervened and tried to stop Dhumal.
But Dhumal allegedly called two accomplices to the spot, and the three accused attacked the advocate with a metallic rod, manhandled his wife, and threatened to kill the couple.
Assistant police inspector Sagar Janrao said, “A court has remanded the accused to police custody till October 27. Further investigation is on.”
An injured Latif Shaikh was taken to the Sassoon Hospital.
Members of the Pune Bar Association condemned the attack on the lawyer, while also highlighting another recent incident where their colleague in Shivajinagar was attacked by unidentified men on Friday, following some dispute over parking of vehicles.
Advocate Tosif Shaikh, who was among those who visited the victim at the hospital, demanded a proper investigation against the accused persons. “There is a need for effective measures to protect members of the legal fraternity from violent attacks,” he said.