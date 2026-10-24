Pune road rage: Lawyer attacked with metal rod, 3 remanded till October 27

Three men have been arrested for allegedly attacking 52-year-old advocate Latif Shaikh with a metallic rod following a road rage incident in Pune’s Wanavdi area. The police said the altercation began when Shaikh’s son’s two-wheeler brushed against a motorcycle near Kedari Nagar on Thursday.

The Wanavdi police registered a case on Friday and booked Akshay Ashok Dhumal, 28, and Ashish Ashok Dhumal, 32 — both residents of Mohammadwadi — and Sagar Deur, 19, for attempt to murder.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday when Latif Shaikh, his wife, and their son Huzaib Shaikh, 22, were going home on two separate two-wheelers. An altercation began around 5.30 pm after Huzaib’s two-wheeler brushed against a motorcycle ridden by suspect Akshay Dhumal near the Shahid Ashok Kamte Garden in Wanavdi. When Dhumal assaulted Huzaib, Latif Shaikh intervened and tried to stop Dhumal.