Car hit, argument, then machete attack: 5 of family injured in Pune district

3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 03:17 PM IST
What began with a motorcycle brushing against a car outside a hospital in Pune’s Daund Monday afternoon quickly spiralled into a violent attack.
Minutes after the road-rage dispute, a group of six allegedly returned armed with a machete, rods, and hockey sticks and attacked the family, leaving five people injured, including two elderly women, the police said.
The police have arrested six people in connection with the alleged attack on Yash Gaikwad, his mother Jyoti, 45, grandmother Meera, 63, and his cousins Manthan and Swanand Nanaso Gore. Swanand and Manthan, who are in their early 20s, suffered serious injuries from the machete and were treated at Mahalaxmi Hospital.
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Yash, 20, filed a First Information Report (FIR) late on Monday at Daund police station. Yash said the incident took place around 4.30 pm outside the hospital, where he had taken his mother for a routine check-up.
First assault
According to the FIR, after Yash parked the car by the roadside, a motorcycle brushed against it.
Krishna Bhul, who, according to the FIR, was driving the motorcycle, admitted his mistake and told Yash that he would pay for the damage. Bhul then called his employer, identified as Ashpak Sayyad, to the spot.
“When Ashpak arrived, I told him that the car would have to be taken to a garage and that the cost of repairs should be paid. Ashpak refused and told Bhul to leave, saying he would handle the matter,” Yash said.
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Yash alleged that Ashpak then assaulted him and, when Manthan intervened, slapped him, and hit his head against the car’s bonnet. “My mother was also pushed during the altercation and fell down,” Yash said.
His mother was also pushed and fell down, the FIR said.
Another attack
The FIR states that while Yash was taking his mother to the emergency ward, Ashpak blocked his way. Around 10 minutes later, Ashpak returned with five others to the hospital armed with a machete, rod, and hockey sticks. They attacked Manthan and Swanand, who were at the hospital, the FIR said.
According to the FIR, Swanand suffered a serious head injury and Manthan sustained injuries to his hand and back.
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Yash has said in the FIR that his grandmother was also assaulted when she tried to intervene. His mother was attacked as well, and one of the attackers allegedly attempted to choke her.
Ashpak Sayyad, Krishna Bhul, Amol Mule, Zahid Sayyad, Sajjad Sayyad and Tabrez, who were named in the FIR, have been arrested.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and criminal intimidation. The police said they are investigating the incident.