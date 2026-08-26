Car hit, argument, then machete attack: 5 of family injured in Pune district

Two men suffered serious injuries from the machete and were treated at Mahalaxmi Hospital. (Express Photo/AI Enhanced)

What began with a motorcycle brushing against a car outside a hospital in Pune’s Daund Monday afternoon quickly spiralled into a violent attack.

Minutes after the road-rage dispute, a group of six allegedly returned armed with a machete, rods, and hockey sticks and attacked the family, leaving five people injured, including two elderly women, the police said.

The police have arrested six people in connection with the alleged attack on Yash Gaikwad, his mother Jyoti, 45, grandmother Meera, 63, and his cousins Manthan and Swanand Nanaso Gore. Swanand and Manthan, who are in their early 20s, suffered serious injuries from the machete and were treated at Mahalaxmi Hospital.