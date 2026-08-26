Car hit, argument, then machete attack: 5 of family injured in Pune district

The family had taken a woman for a routine check-up when a motorcycle brushed their car, triggering the dispute in Pune's Daund.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 03:17 PM IST
Pune road rage, Pune road rage incident, Daund hospital attack, Pune crime news, Daund police, family attacked in Pune, six arrested in Pune, armed attack outside hospital, Maharashtra crime news, road rage attack, Daund police station, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, India Express news, Pune newsTwo men suffered serious injuries from the machete and were treated at Mahalaxmi Hospital. (Express Photo/AI Enhanced)
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What began with a motorcycle brushing against a car outside a hospital in Pune’s Daund Monday afternoon quickly spiralled into a violent attack.

Minutes after the road-rage dispute, a group of six allegedly returned armed with a machete, rods, and hockey sticks and attacked the family, leaving five people injured, including two elderly women, the police said.

The police have arrested six people in connection with the alleged attack on Yash Gaikwad, his mother Jyoti, 45, grandmother Meera, 63, and his cousins Manthan and Swanand Nanaso Gore. Swanand and Manthan, who are in their early 20s, suffered serious injuries from the machete and were treated at Mahalaxmi Hospital.

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Yash, 20, filed a First Information Report (FIR) late on Monday at Daund police station. Yash said the incident took place around 4.30 pm outside the hospital, where he had taken his mother for a routine check-up.

First assault

According to the FIR, after Yash parked the car by the roadside, a motorcycle brushed against it.

Krishna Bhul, who, according to the FIR, was driving the motorcycle, admitted his mistake and told Yash that he would pay for the damage. Bhul then called his employer, identified as Ashpak Sayyad, to the spot.

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“When Ashpak arrived, I told him that the car would have to be taken to a garage and that the cost of repairs should be paid. Ashpak refused and told Bhul to leave, saying he would handle the matter,” Yash said.

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Yash alleged that Ashpak then assaulted him and, when Manthan intervened, slapped him, and hit his head against the car’s bonnet. “My mother was also pushed during the altercation and fell down,” Yash said.

His mother was also pushed and fell down, the FIR said.

Another attack

The FIR states that while Yash was taking his mother to the emergency ward, Ashpak blocked his way. Around 10 minutes later, Ashpak returned with five others to the hospital armed with a machete, rod, and hockey sticks. They attacked Manthan and Swanand, who were at the hospital, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, Swanand suffered a serious head injury and Manthan sustained injuries to his hand and back.

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Also Read | Pune Crime Files: How a road rage incident led to the murder of a young, ambitious businessman

Yash has said in the FIR that his grandmother was also assaulted when she tried to intervene. His mother was attacked as well, and one of the attackers allegedly attempted to choke her.

Ashpak Sayyad, Krishna Bhul, Amol Mule, Zahid Sayyad, Sajjad Sayyad and Tabrez, who were named in the FIR, have been arrested.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and criminal intimidation. The police said they are investigating the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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