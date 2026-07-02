14 bike riders booked for attacking Pune businessman, damaging BMW car

Police said the complainant had recorded a video of the incident, from which he identified the numbers of 12 sports bikes. (Photo generated using AI)

Pune rural police have booked a group of about 14 people for allegedly assaulting a businessman driving a BMW car, in an incident of road rage, at Shindewadi near the new Katraj tunnel on the Mumbai Bengaluru highway.

Sohail Mulani, a 30-year-old businessman residing in Ambegaon Budruk, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Rajgad police station in Pune rural on Wednesday.

As per a press release issued on Thursday, when the complainant was on his way to Khedshivapur Dargah on the morning of June 21 via the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, a group of bikers allegedly intercepted him at Shindewadi around 7.15 am.

They claimed his car had hit one of their sports bikes, following which some of them allegedly thrashed him, kicked him and even punched him with their steel-covered gloves, leaving him injured. The bikers also allegedly attacked his car, broke its side mirrors and other parts, causing a damage of about Rs 7 lakh, the FIR stated.