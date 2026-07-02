14 bike riders booked for attacking Pune businessman, damaging BMW car

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Pune rural police have booked a group of about 14 people for allegedly assaulting a businessman driving a BMW car, in an incident of road rage, at Shindewadi near the new Katraj tunnel on the Mumbai Bengaluru highway.
Sohail Mulani, a 30-year-old businessman residing in Ambegaon Budruk, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Rajgad police station in Pune rural on Wednesday.
As per a press release issued on Thursday, when the complainant was on his way to Khedshivapur Dargah on the morning of June 21 via the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, a group of bikers allegedly intercepted him at Shindewadi around 7.15 am.
They claimed his car had hit one of their sports bikes, following which some of them allegedly thrashed him, kicked him and even punched him with their steel-covered gloves, leaving him injured. The bikers also allegedly attacked his car, broke its side mirrors and other parts, causing a damage of about Rs 7 lakh, the FIR stated.
Assistant police inspector Chetan Machhale, the investigation officer said, “The complainant was going to Khedshivapur Dargah to offer prayers on Sunday, June 21, in his BMW car. After the bike riders attacked him, he initially filed a complaint at a police station in Pune city. During verification, it was learnt that the incident had taken place in the jurisdiction of Pune rural police. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at the Rajgad police station on Wednesday and an investigation has been launched into this case. Probe revealed that the accused persons were travelling towards Khandala in Satara on sports bikes.”
Police said the complainant had recorded a video of the incident, from which he identified the numbers of 12 sports bikes. Based on his complaint, police have booked the bike riders under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restrain), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (financial damage to property), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2) (rioting).