Pune: Road from Deccan bus stop to Bhide bridge shut for traffic for 2 months

The Pune city traffic police have closed the road connecting the Bhide Bridge on Mutha river and the Deccan PMPML Bus stop for a period of two months starting Tuesday, to facilitate the construction of the elevated walkway for the Pune Metro Rail Project.

The closed stretch, which is a key transit route for commuters from Jangali Maharaj Road to Peth areas, will remain shut till November 14. Alternate routes have been earmarked for commuters, said officials.

They said that commuters can take the Garware Bridge, Khandoji Baba Chowk and Kelkar Road route from Deccan PMPML bus stop. Vehicles from Jangali Maharaj Road to Bhide Bridge can also take the Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge. Vehicles going from Bhide Bridge to Jangali Maharaj Road can take a right from the bridge and then take the road in front of hotel Sukanta, the traffic police said.