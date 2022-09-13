scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Pune: Road from Deccan bus stop to Bhide bridge shut for traffic for 2 months

The closed stretch, which is a key transit route for commuters from Jangali Maharaj Road to Peth areas, will remain shut till November 14

The closed road connects the Bhide Bridge on Mutha river and the Deccan PMPML Bus stop (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The Pune city traffic police have closed the road connecting the Bhide Bridge on Mutha river and the Deccan PMPML Bus stop for a period of two months starting Tuesday, to facilitate the construction of the elevated walkway for the Pune Metro Rail Project.

The closed stretch, which is a key transit route for commuters from Jangali Maharaj Road to Peth areas, will remain shut till November 14. Alternate routes have been earmarked for commuters, said officials.

More from Pune

They said that commuters can take the Garware Bridge, Khandoji Baba Chowk and Kelkar Road route from Deccan PMPML bus stop. Vehicles from Jangali Maharaj Road to Bhide Bridge can also take the Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge. Vehicles going from Bhide Bridge to Jangali Maharaj Road can take a right from the bridge and then take the road in front of hotel Sukanta, the traffic police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 05:54:20 pm
Next Story

Five men gang-rape woman in Surat after tying up her boyfriend

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement