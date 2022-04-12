Pune: Road closures and traffic diversions for Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

The Pune traffic police have announced a plan of road closures and traffic diversions for Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Thursday), the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, as large gatherings and ceremonies are expected across the city.

The notification in this regard was issued by deputy commissioner of police Rahul Shrirame. The police expect that the three main gatherings will be at the area around district collectorate, Vishrantwadi and Aurora Towers area in Pune Camp.

Traffic modifications for area around district collectorate

Traffic from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be completely closed. It will be diverted via RTO Chowk and Jehangir Chowk. Traffic from GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via Kirad Chowk and Nehru Memorial chowk. Traffic from Pune Station to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed. Traffic from Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via Kamla Nehru Hospital and Kumbharwes Chowk. Traffic from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Banerjee Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via 15 August Chowk and Pavale Chowk. These traffic changes will be in force from 6 am on April 14 and will remain in force till the crowd is dispersed.

Traffic changes for Aurora Towers area in Camp

Traffic from Koyaji Road to Pune station will be closed at Tin Tofa Chowk and will be diverted via SBI House Chowk. Traffic from ISKON Temple to Dr Ambedkar Statue next to Aurora Towers will be closed. Traffic from Nehru Chowk to Tin Tofa Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via Kirad Chowk taking a left from Nehru Chowk. These traffic changes will come into force from 6 am on April 14 and will remain in force till the crowd is dispersed.

Traffic changes for Vishrantwadi area

Vehicles from the city area to Pune airport and Tingre Nagar area will be diverted via the Commerce Zone area or via Yerawada Prison and Post Office. Traffic from Pune city to Bopkhel, Dighi and Alandi will be diverted via Shantinagar Chowk and Kalas Phata. Traffic from Kalas, Bopkhel, Dighi, Alandi to Pune City will be diverted via Kalas Phata and Tank Road in Khadki. Traffic from Dhanori to Pune will be diverted via Anand Mangal Karyalay Road and 509 Chowk. Traffic from Pune Airport to Khadki and Bhosari will be diverted via Siddheshwar Chowk and Alandi Road. These traffic changes will come into force from 3 pm on April 14 and will remain in force till the crowd is dispersed.

Traffic police officials said that a replica of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birthplace at Mhow will be installed at Dandekar Bridge Chowk and is expected to attract a large crowd. For this, traffic modifications have been put in place from 8 pm on April 13 till midnight on April 14. For this event, the traffic from Savarkar Chowk to Sinhagad Road will be closed and will be diverted via Saras Baug Chowk, Mangirbaba Chowk and Bal Shivaji Chowk. Traffic from Asha Chowk on Sinhagad Road to Savarkar Chowk will be closed and will be diverted via Senadatt Chowky and Na Si Phadke Chowk.

Officials also said that owing processions taken to and from various statues of Dr Ambedkar installed in the city, traffic may be stopped or diverted from time to time if required on April 14 and commuters will be guided by on-duty traffic police personnel.