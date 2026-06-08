Teenage girls riding scooter with brother die after being run over by pickup van in Pune

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Two teenage sisters died after a speeding pickup van hit their scooter late Saturday evening at Chaudharwadi Phata on Nira-Morgaon Road in Pune district. Neither girl was wearing a helmet, and both suffered head injuries in the accident, the police said.
The sisters—Sejal Dnyaneshwar Borde, 17, and Akshara Dnyaneshwar Borde, 15—and their brother Pavan, 12, were heading to their maternal uncle’s home, 15 km away from their home in Murum in Phaltan taluka, according to the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police.
“They were astride an electric two-wheeler. At Chaudhariwada Phata, a pickup van coming from the Ghat area collided with their two-wheeler,” Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil told The Indian Express on Monday.
As the three siblings were thrown out of the vehicle, the pickup van ran over them.
The two sisters died on the spot. ”Their brother, who also suffered injuries, has been admitted to a Pune hospital,” Patil said.
The police said they have arrested the pickup van’s driver for rash and negligent driving.
The police said the spot is known to be accident-prone, adding that the electric scooter was damaged beyond repair, highlighting the severity of the crash.
Sejal was a Class 12 student, Akshara was a Class 10 student, and Pavan is in Class 6. Their family told the police that the two girls wanted to become flight attendants.
Chaudharwadi Phata falls under the jurisdiction of the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police, which is part of the Pune rural police.