Teenage girls riding scooter with brother die after being run over by pickup van in Pune

The spot in Pune where the accident killed two minor sisters. (Photo by special arrangement)

Two teenage sisters died after a speeding pickup van hit their scooter late Saturday evening at Chaudharwadi Phata on Nira-Morgaon Road in Pune district. Neither girl was wearing a helmet, and both suffered head injuries in the accident, the police said.

The sisters—Sejal Dnyaneshwar Borde, 17, and Akshara Dnyaneshwar Borde, 15—and their brother Pavan, 12, were heading to their maternal uncle’s home, 15 km away from their home in Murum in Phaltan taluka, according to the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police.

“They were astride an electric two-wheeler. At Chaudhariwada Phata, a pickup van coming from the Ghat area collided with their two-wheeler,” Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil told The Indian Express on Monday.