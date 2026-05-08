Pune RMC Association to resume operations as Collector frames SOP for RMC plants

Amid rising concerns over pollution and traffic congestion in the Pune metropolitan region, the district administration has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants within the next three weeks. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by District Collector Jitendra Dudi at the Collector’s office on Wednesday.

“After holding meeting with over 300 RMC members and reviewing discussions with all authorities, we announce that RMC operations across Pune district will resume from May 9 in compliance with the guidelines and directions issued by the District Collector, PMC Commissioner, Traffic Police, and MPCB,” said Pradip Walhekar, president of Pune RMC Association.

As part of commitment towards safety, environmental responsibility, and public accountability, the Pune RMC Association is launching a dedicated toll-free helpline for citizens and authorities. “If anyone observes transit mixers violating traffic rules, rash or unsafe driving, pollution caused by RMC vehicles or plants and any RMC plants creating environmental or public nuisances, we request immediate reporting on the toll-free helpline number to be declared soon. All complaints will be taken seriously and addressed in coordination with the concerned authorities,” he said.

The Pune RMC Association expressed its gratitude to the district administration and all concerned authorities for their support and coordinated approach towards resolving the issues faced by the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) industry in Pune. “We are thankful to the District Collector Jitendra Duddi, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, ACP Traffic Manoj Patil along with officers of MPCB, PMC, PCMC, and PMRDA for taking positive steps towards formulating a uniform and practical Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Pune RMC industry,” he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Dudi said the administration had decided to adopt a coordinated approach to address rising air pollution, traffic congestion and construction-related concerns linked to the RMC sector.

“Considering the increasing air pollution, traffic congestion and issues related to the construction sector in the metropolitan region, the administration has decided to take coordinated measures,” Dudi said.

He added that pollution-free “core zones” for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad would be identified within the next four to six months as part of broader environmental regulation efforts.

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The administration clarified that authorised RMC plants complying with regulations would be allowed to continue operations until the SOP is finalised. “However, strict action will be taken against unauthorised plants and they will be shut down,” Dudi said.

Temporary traffic restrictions for RMC vehicles have also been introduced. Except for designated “red zones”, RMC transportation will be fully permitted on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. On the remaining four days, movement of RMC vehicles will only be allowed between 11 am and 5 pm. The temporary arrangement will remain in force until the SOP is finalised.

Authorities have also made it mandatory for RMC transport vehicles to display clear nameplates, install cameras and strictly comply with all rules prescribed by the administration.