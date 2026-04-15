‘PMC action an injustice’: RMC plants to stop ops until concrete rules formed

Pune Municipal Corporation has come down hard against ready mix concrete (RMC) plants — considered to be a major contributor to air pollution in city — as it demolished seven illegal RMC plants in Lohegaon as opposition against polluting and unsafe RMC operations. The Pune RMC Association has termed the action as injustice to them.
On Wednesday morning, PMC demolished the plants, which allegedly belong to the family of a corporator.
Terming the growing opposition and Pune civic body action against RMC plants in the city as illegal, the Pune RMC Association has decided to temporarily stop operations from Wednesday midnight to highlight the injustice being done to their business along with conducting self-assessment to bring in changes for sustainable operations in the sector.
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni had recently flagged RMC plants causing pollution and road safety issues. The demand to ban RMC operations in the city limits have gained momentum, with elected representatives in the Pune civic body urging the civic administration to take action against plants. The administration has admitted that concrete dust is a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality, which is why it banned construction work from 10 pm to 7 am and made it mandatory for all construction sites to install air quality sensors for round the clock monitoring and initiate measures to mitigate air pollution.
“Air pollution due to RMCs has become a serious issue in the city. These should be shifted out of the city limits,” said BJP corporator Haridas Charvad, who submitted a proposal in the civic standing committee on the issue.
There are around 125 authorised RMC plants operating in the city, with some illegal ones as well. RMC plants are launched and operated once they receive an approval from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) based on its guidelines. No other agency has anything to do with their permission or operations.
The RMC sector has grown in Pune as per market demand. Sixty to 70 per cent of its products are supplied to real estate projects and government infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, flyovers, Metro development, riverfront development, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants and government buildings.
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“There are no specific rules and regulations of the civic body for RMC but even then it is taking action against them. We comply by all MPCB laid rules, but there should be comprehensive MPCB, civic body and state government rules for RMCs that are in the interest of the public as well as the industry,” said Sachin Kate, spokesperson of the RMC Association.
He added that the association had been following up on framing rules for RMCs for the last nine months with the state government and district administration, but unfortunately there had been no response to it so far. Kate said the move to temporarily halt work was to streamline RMC operations, given its importance in the city’s development and until rules are framed by the government and the Association. He said traffic police have put restrictions on timings for RMC vehicles to ply on city roads following accidents in parts of city. He added that PMC has restricted construction work from 10 pm to 7 am and that RMC vehicles can only run for five hours in a day in the given restrictions which is not beneficial for the project developer as well as RMC operators. “It is not scientifically and practically possible to complete a slab construction within five hours,” said Kate.
The temporary halt in RMC operations in the city is not to protest but to bring in proper rules for its operations, he said adding that it was high time a policy decision had to be taken on the demand for proper rules and regulations for RMC.
During the halt, all RMC owners will conduct internal audits of plants regarding MPCB rule compliance, safety checks of transit mixers, implementation of air pollution control systems, among others Kate said.
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He informed that the Association is going to start quality ratings for RMC operators.
Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability.
Professional Background
Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens.
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College.
Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts.
Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom:
1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026)
"Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections.
"Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections.
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls.
2. Infrastructure & Urban Development
"Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026.
"Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.
"Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors.
3. Civic Governance & Environment
"Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time.
"Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections.
Signature Style
Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact.
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