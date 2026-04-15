‘PMC action an injustice’: RMC plants to stop ops until concrete rules formed

Pune Municipal Corporation has come down hard against ready mix concrete (RMC) plants — considered to be a major contributor to air pollution in city — as it demolished seven illegal RMC plants in Lohegaon as opposition against polluting and unsafe RMC operations. The Pune RMC Association has termed the action as injustice to them.

On Wednesday morning, PMC demolished the plants, which allegedly belong to the family of a corporator.

Terming the growing opposition and Pune civic body action against RMC plants in the city as illegal, the Pune RMC Association has decided to temporarily stop operations from Wednesday midnight to highlight the injustice being done to their business along with conducting self-assessment to bring in changes for sustainable operations in the sector.

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni had recently flagged RMC plants causing pollution and road safety issues. The demand to ban RMC operations in the city limits have gained momentum, with elected representatives in the Pune civic body urging the civic administration to take action against plants. The administration has admitted that concrete dust is a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality, which is why it banned construction work from 10 pm to 7 am and made it mandatory for all construction sites to install air quality sensors for round the clock monitoring and initiate measures to mitigate air pollution.

“Air pollution due to RMCs has become a serious issue in the city. These should be shifted out of the city limits,” said BJP corporator Haridas Charvad, who submitted a proposal in the civic standing committee on the issue.

There are around 125 authorised RMC plants operating in the city, with some illegal ones as well. RMC plants are launched and operated once they receive an approval from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) based on its guidelines. No other agency has anything to do with their permission or operations.

The RMC sector has grown in Pune as per market demand. Sixty to 70 per cent of its products are supplied to real estate projects and government infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, flyovers, Metro development, riverfront development, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants and government buildings.

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“There are no specific rules and regulations of the civic body for RMC but even then it is taking action against them. We comply by all MPCB laid rules, but there should be comprehensive MPCB, civic body and state government rules for RMCs that are in the interest of the public as well as the industry,” said Sachin Kate, spokesperson of the RMC Association.

He added that the association had been following up on framing rules for RMCs for the last nine months with the state government and district administration, but unfortunately there had been no response to it so far. Kate said the move to temporarily halt work was to streamline RMC operations, given its importance in the city’s development and until rules are framed by the government and the Association. He said traffic police have put restrictions on timings for RMC vehicles to ply on city roads following accidents in parts of city. He added that PMC has restricted construction work from 10 pm to 7 am and that RMC vehicles can only run for five hours in a day in the given restrictions which is not beneficial for the project developer as well as RMC operators. “It is not scientifically and practically possible to complete a slab construction within five hours,” said Kate.

The temporary halt in RMC operations in the city is not to protest but to bring in proper rules for its operations, he said adding that it was high time a policy decision had to be taken on the demand for proper rules and regulations for RMC.

During the halt, all RMC owners will conduct internal audits of plants regarding MPCB rule compliance, safety checks of transit mixers, implementation of air pollution control systems, among others Kate said.

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He informed that the Association is going to start quality ratings for RMC operators.