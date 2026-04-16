Pune Riverfront Project under scrutiny as most of 1,700 ‘transplanted’ trees go missing

Citizen study finds many mature trees replaced with saplings instead of being relocated, flags gaps in tracking and transparency.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneApr 16, 2026 11:27 AM IST
PuneAccording to the RTI response from the PMC, 591 trees were retained, and 1,713 trees were transplanted. (Image: pmc.gov.in)
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A group of four citizens studying the urban ecology of Pune has alerted the municipal commissioner that more than 1,000 of 1,713 trees to be transplanted for the Riverfront Development (RFD) project have ‘gone missing’. The group alleged that at the sites where most of these trees were meant to be transplanted, there are newly-planted trees of the same species.

The group comprises Prajakta Mahajan, Prashant Shevgaonkar, Rahul Karambelkar, and Sandhya Gajendragadkar. Earlier this month, they began a study to document the trees that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had marked for transplantation for the RFD. The first stretch of the RFD spans 3.7 km, between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden, and this is where the group also focused its efforts.

On this stretch, the number of trees impacted by the RFD work was 2,304. According to the RTI response from the PMC, 591 trees were retained, and 1,713 trees were transplanted. There was no information on the number of trees removed.

“Based on their location, we marked the destination areas or the target sites of the transplanted trees into six clusters. In three clusters in Ranjeet Nagar in Sangamwadi, the number of trees that were expected to be transplanted were 271, 277, and 136. In three other clusters in Ranjeet Nagar, the expected number of transplanted trees were 37, 136 and 126,” says the study, available with The Indian Express.

“In Cluster 2, which should have had 277 transplanted trees, Cluster 4, which should have had 136 trees, and Cluster 5, which should have had 755 trees, we did not find any transplanted tree. All the trees were newly planted. Most of the trees matched the species and the location. However, they were not transplanted and it is unclear where the original trees went,” the study adds.

The group reached out to the PMC to red flag “Lack of monitoring and documentation of transplanted trees, and a potential loss of mature ecological assets”. The four are requesting a detailed tree census (before and after projects); transparency in tree transplantation data; long-term monitoring of transplanted trees; and preference for in-situ conservation over transplantation. The Indian Express tried to contact the PMC Commissioner but did not receive a response as yet.

It is mostly in the case of Karanj, Waval, and rain trees that there are newly planted trees where the old trees should be standing. The study has also highlighted that most of the newly-planted trees are stable.

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“Even though we could not locate 126 trees (in Cluster 6), the few trees (less than 50) we saw were indeed transplanted and most of them are stable. The majority of the transplanted trees are Vilayati Chinch, which is highly adaptable, easy to grow and easy to transplant. However, it is not native. A few of the transplanted trees here are Karanj. Karanj is a classic riparian tree and grows very well near water bodies. The destination site is near the river and is suitable for Karanj trees,” the study adds.

“We are quite sure that the PMC Commissioner is going to investigate. I am very sure that the commissioner is committed to conservation and protection of trees,” says Mahajan.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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