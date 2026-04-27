Pune Riverfront probe: Maharashtra orders inquiry into alleged environmental violations

Yadwadkar has alleged that the ongoing RFD project has significantly reduced the flood-carrying capacity of the Mutha River. Express Photo

The Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department last Friday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the state Water Resources Department to immediately conduct an inquiry into allegations of Environment Clearance violations linked to the Pune River Rejuvenation project.

The allegations concern diverting the Mutha River’s flow and reducing its capacity to carry water during the ongoing River Rejuvenation project in Pune.

The Pune civic body undertook the River Rejuvenation project, also known as the Riverfront Development project, to beautify the river area and make it easily accessible for citizens’ recreation and other activities.