River conference begins in Pune today, experts to discuss water management strategies

After holding the first Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) of G20, Pune city will host a three-day national-level river conference, `Dhara 2023’, from Monday (February 13). Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the event.

The national conference will be on river improvement, water management, water treatment, groundwater recharge, management of groundwater, purification, and sewage treatment. Municipal commissioners of 44 civic bodies from across the country will attend the conference jointly organised by the Union government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

There will be presentations on the best projects related to rivers. Experts, scientists and social organisations at national and international levels will participate. The conference will hold discussions on everything related to water, and it is expected to help everyone with a water management strategy for their respective areas,

The micromanagement of water, effectively done in Japan, Israel and many other countries, will be discussed in the conference for implementation in the country, according to officials.

When Pune hosted the first Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting of G20 earlier this month

Also Read | G20 IWG meet: India proposes five parameters for building cities of tomorrow

The PMC also displayed its two main projects – river improvement project and riverfront beautification – at its stall at the exhibition centre during the G20 meeting.

The civic body has undertaken riverfront development work near Bund Garden as a priority stretch which is part of the entire project of developing the riverfront of Mula and Mutha river that passes through the city.

Advertisement

The civic body also undertook a Rs 1,000-crore project to ensure no untreated sewage water was released into the river. Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) provided the project with a soft loan.