Rising Covid-19 cases: Pune issues prohibitory orders for 50 tourist spots

The Pune district administration issued prohibitory orders for 50 tourist spots in seven talukas considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Groups of five or more persons have been prohibited to enter the one kilometer perimeters of the tourist destinations under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC), said Pune Rural police on Tuesday.

Considering the rising number of COVID cases and the spread of the Omicron variant and the overall lack of adherence of the people to Covid appropriate behavior at tourist places, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh had sent a proposal to the District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh seeking prohibitory orders at tourist places that include hill stations, waterfalls, dam reservoir lake fronts and forts.

The prohibitory orders were issued by Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, who is administrative in-charge of the law and order in areas other than those covered under Pune City and Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdictions. The orders have been issued under provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prohibitory orders have been issued for tourist destinations in seven talukas of the district — Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor and Welha.

The order prohibits other activities which can cause law and order disturbance like the illegal sale and consumption of liquor, illegal sale of food and irresponsible disposal waste, use of loud sound systems and rash driving.