Pune Infra Watch: Ring road project to start in October next year and completed by 2026 end

Citizens of Pune will have to wait at least four years to get respite from the traffic chaos due to vehicles passing through while going from one city to another. The Maharashtra government has said the work on the proposed 173.70-km Outer Ring Road will begin in October next year and will be completed by end of 2026.

In response to a question raised by Daund legislator Rahul Kul in the ongoing Assembly session Wednesday, Minister Shambhuraje Desai said the state government has begun the land acquisition for the project and made necessary financial provisions for it. “The land acquisition process for the project would be completed by February next year and the compensation has been doubled for the land acquisition. The actual work of the project would begin on October 30 and will be completed by December 2026,” said Desai.

A few months ago, to give a push to the project, the state government allocated Rs 11,000 crore for the acquisition of land as the work cannot be started without acquiring at least 80 per cent of the land. In September last year, the previous Maharashtra dispensation had given the administrative approval of Rs 28,831.24 crore for the mega infrastructure project along with a concession agreement between the state government and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on the lines of the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

An MSRDC official said the process of land acquisition has gained momentum after funds were allocated for the purpose.

According to the state government, the mega project was needed to decongest the roads in Pune by diverting traffic that was passing the city to go to other areas of the state. The rising air, as well as sound pollution, in the city was also cited as a reason. Moreover, the existing roads in the city cannot be widened due to highly dense localities.

The interstate and within the state traffic flow is presently very high in the city as three major national highways — Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Vijayawada, and Pune-Nashik—pass through the city. The new national highways — Pune-Pandharpur, Pune-Aurangabad and Pune-Mangaon—also pass through the city.

The Outer Ring Road was approved by the state government in 2015 after it was realised that Pune was facing heavy vehicle traffic from Mumbai to Kolhapur, Solapur and Ahmednagar as well as from Kolhapur to Nasik, Ahmednagar, and Solapur. Also, the traffic from Nasik to Solapur was creating traffic chaos while passing through the city and causing pollution.

Divided into four packages, the first includes the development of 29.85 km of road from Solu in Alandi-Markal Road to Soratwadi on Pune-Solapur Road at a cost of Rs 3523.93 crore which will have two interchanges, two railway overbridges, one viaduct, two river bridges, and 37 underpasses. The second package is for the construction of a 36.73 km road from Soratawadi on Pune-Solapur Road to Varve on Satara Road at a cost of Rs 4,495.45 crore includes three interchanges, six tunnels, 10 viaducts, one railway overbridge, and two underpasses.

The third is 38.340 km of road from Urse on the Pune-Mumbai expressway to Solu on Alandi-Markal Road at a cost of 6,635.86 crore includes four interchanges, one railway overbridge, two river bridges, and 28 underpasses. The fourth one is for the construction of a 68.8 km road from Urse on the Pune-Mumbai expressway to Varve on Satara road at a cost of Rs 12,176 crore includes six interchanges, eight tunnels, two viaducts, three river bridges, and 56 underpasses.