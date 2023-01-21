scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Pune Ring Road project: Price fixed at Rs 3.7 cr per hectare acquired

THE PUNE District Collectorate has finalised compensation rates for the 316.8-hectare land that the Maharashtra government is acquiring for Pune Ring Road project’s western alignment.

According to officials, land owners will get an average Rs 3.7 crore per hectare. Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that with land rates finalised, authorities will begin processing payments to land owners and take possesion of land.

“Compensation rates vary depending on attributes of the land parcel, but the average compensation per hectare works out at Rs 3.7 crore. We will pay a total of Rs 2348.92 crore to acquire 618.8 hectare in this phase,” said Deshmukh.

He further said that the next step for the project would be declaration of awards, release of agreed-upon payments to land owners and taking possession of land. “We hope to complete the process in next two months,” Deshmukh said.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 01:30 IST
