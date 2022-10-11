Pune: Revenue official arrested for ‘taking bribe from farmer to convert land occupancy grade’

The Pune unit of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a revenue assistant for allegedly taking a bribe from a project-resettled farmer to change the occupancy grade on the 7/12 extract of the land allotted to him.

The ACB had launched probe after the farmer from Daund taluka recently approached them. The revenue assistant was demanding a bribe from the farmer for executing an order that changed the occupancy grade — Bhogawata Varga — from two to one, which in turn would enable the farmer to sell the land without government consent.

A trap was laid by ACB sleuths at Daund Tehsildar office on Monday and the revenue assistant, Tushar Shinde (34), was arrested allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000. On Tuesday, he was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till Thursday.

The 7/12 extract is a land ownership document that denotes various details like location, survey number, area, name of current owner, ownership type and agrarian details. The term 7/12 is derived from two form numbers from land registry office. The form number 7 denotes ownership, rights and liabilities while form 12 denotes type of land and its usage.

Occupancy grade or Bhogawata Varga is a remark on the extract. Occupancy grade 2 means the landholder does not have the right to sell the land without government permission as it has been obtained through various traditional land awards or because it is classified as forest land, meadow land or rehabilitation land marked by the government. Grade 1 means that the holder has the full right to sell the land.

In the farmer’s case, a competent authority had ordered conversion of grade 2 to 1 for the land he was holding and the revenue assistant was demanding a bribe to execute the order and change online records, officials said.