Pune: Reunited leopard family gets separated again; Wildlife SOS, forest dept rush to rescue

In a repeat incident, the Wildlife SOS and the forest department rescued a pair of male leopard cubs that were previously reunited with their mother in Otur village in Junnar taluka of Pune district.

The lost cubs were identified by their unique microchip number and were once again reunited with their mother.

The mother leopard had moved her cubs to a neighbouring sugarcane field after the successful reunion operation by the Wildlife SOS and the forest department, earlier this month. Sugarcane farmers were working in the field when they stumbled upon the cubs.

The local communities in Junnar have been trained in preliminary rescue protocols as human-leopard interaction is very high. The farmers did not waste a minute and reached out to the Maharashtra forest department that was quick to reach the spot, along with a team from the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre.

Wildlife SOS veterinary doctor Dr Nikhil Bangar conducted a thorough on-site medical examination and was surprised to find that they were the same cubs that were previously rescued by the team.

A Wildlife SOS officer said, “We were able to identify them with the help of the microchips with a unique identification number that was implanted before the first reunion operation.”

Post checkup, the team quickly set up an installation, where the cubs were placed safely, close to where they were found. Camera traps, set up by the team, captured the mother leopard slowly approaching the field around midnight.

Relieved to see her cubs safe and sound, she carefully lifted them by the scruff of the neck and moved to a safer location, a statement issued on Monday by the Wildlife SOS said.