Pune: Retired principal of engg college dies after falling from 3rd floor, suicide suspected 

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but the cause behind it is yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

The retired principal of an engineering college in Pimpri-Chinchwad is suspected to have died by suicide. Police suspect that Dr Gajanan Vijanath Parishwad (60), a resident of Aundh, jumped from the third floor of a building on Monday night.

According to police, a security guard of the building saw Parishwad falling from the third floor around 10 pm on Monday, and he immediately raised an alarm. A team of Chaturshringi police station rushed to the spot and Parishwad was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but the cause behind it is yet to be ascertained.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Shevale of Chaturshringi police station said, “The deceased had retired as the principal of an engineering college in Pimpri-Chinchwad. No suicide note was found on him. A case of accidental death has been lodged and probe is on to confirm the cause behind his death.”

Police said Parishwad lived with his wife and the couple’s two children lived abroad.