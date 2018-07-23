Pune: Retired Major rescues woman, three kids from drowning

(From left) Army jawan Satish Gunjal, Rawal and retired Major Suresh Bhosale. (Express Photo) (From left) Army jawan Satish Gunjal, Rawal and retired Major Suresh Bhosale. (Express Photo)

FOR 50-year-old retired Indian Army Major Suresh Bhosale, it was a usual Saturday and he was out to buy groceries. On the way, he saw a woman and three children had jumped into a canal along BT Kawade Road and were drowning.

Maj Bhosale jumped into the muddy water without thinking much and managed to get all four out of the canal with the help of some local people. But he has one regret. No one made any attempt to rescue the woman and the children.

“For every second I wasted, the probability of loss of life was increasing. I thought about the depth of the canal and what I would have to do first, and then I jumped in,” recalls Maj Bhosale who retired from the 12 Maratha Light Infantry in 2016. He, with the help of an Army jawan, Satish Gunjal, and one Amit Rawal, rescued the 26-year-old woman and her three daughters.

Maj Bhosale who now works with Tech Mahindra’s Resource Management Group, said: “With my Army training at the back of my mind, I did a quick calculation and jumped into the water. The water level was high and it was flowing with a speed due to the incessant rains and discharge of water from the dam. First, I took the children out.” He then went back into the water. “As I reached the woman, she hugged me in panic. It could have led to both of us drowning. I held her by the hair and dragged her out. Only a couple of people helped me,” he said.

A fire brigade team from Pune Cantonment had reached the spot. But by then, the woman and her three daughters, aged eight and four years and one six months old, were already out of the water. The local police started an investigation into the attempted suicide and have recorded the statement of the woman’s husband.

Maj Bhosale said: “I am happy that I could rescue them and I pray that the woman’s personal issues are resolved. I have one regret, I live in a society where people do not come forward to help others. I could see people just watching the woman drowning. I thank the two who helped me.”

