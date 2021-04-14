Pune: Retired cop arrested after youth dies during scuffle with him

As seen in the video, while the scuffle was on, Manish fell down.

A youngster, who allegedly attacked a 61-year-old retired policeman, collapsed and later died during the scuffle at Barathe Vasti in Khadki on Monday evening. The policeman has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Kaluram Bhosale (22), a resident of Barathe Vasti. His uncle Hanumant Bhosale (58) has lodged an offence of murder at Khadaki police station against a the retired policeman, Ananta Ovhal.

Meanwhile, Ovhal has also lodged a cross-complaint against Manish Bhosale at the Khadaki police station for allegedly attacking him over a petty reason. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police said Ovhal was on a motorcycle and Manish intercepted him around 5.20 pm. After an argument, Manish allegedly snatched the keys of Ovhal’s motorcycle and hit his face repeatedly, leaving him injured.

As seen in the video, while the scuffle was on, Manish fell down. The video shows Ovhal purportedly kicking him a few times.

As Manish died in the incident, police have arrested Ovhal on charges of murder. Ovhal had retired from Railway Police as an assistant sub-inspector.