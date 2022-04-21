Pune: Retd Colonel, wife found dead at home; police suspect murder-suicide

A 75-year-old retired Colonel of the Army and his 63-year-old wife were found dead with gunshot wounds in their house in Mundhwa area of Pune on Wednesday evening. Police suspect the retired Colonel, Narayan Singh Bora, shot his wife, Champa, dead and then died by suicide.

“The incident took place in a housing society located in Mundhwa on Wednesday after the neighbours of the couple informed the police, because the two had not been seen for a couple days,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil.

“Our on-duty patrolling marshals reached the flat and broke open the door open. The two were found dead in the bedroom of the house with gunshot wounds. A preliminary probe suggests that the husband shot the wife in the face and then shot himself below the chin with a 12-bore rifle. We have not found a note till now. We have informed the family members. One of the sons of the couple is a serving Army officer, we have been told,” added DCP Patil.

Police said they will be speaking to family members and neighbours at an appropriate time to establish the sequence of events.