Pune: Results of HSC supplementary exam to be declared today

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declared across all nine divisions on Friday. Students can check their subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website — http://www.mahresult.nic.in. The exams were held between July 17 and August 4.

In an emailed press statement, Dr Ashok Bhosle, secretary of MSBSHSE said for revaluation of marks, students will have to apply between August 27 and September 5. They have to submit the application along with the prescribed fees at the divisional board office.

Students, who wish to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets, can apply between August 27 and September 15, along with a copy of the online marksheet and prescribed fees.

If students want their papers to be rechecked, it is mandatory to first obtain a copy of the answer sheet. Additional details in this regard can be sought from schools or divisional board office.

Details will be conveyed at a later date for students who have cleared the examination, but want to appear for February-March 2019 exam under Class Improvement Scheme.

