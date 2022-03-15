Pune: Resto-bar chain battled co-founder’s death, massive losses to expand to new areas

From the colours of the tiles to the patterns on the walls, Pune’s resto-bar chain Hippie@Heart gives out a boho-chic vibe meant to calm the senses of those who come in from the busy world outside. Two years ago, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, Hippie@Heart was among the first spaces in Pune to close its doors, even before a formal lockdown was announced. The losses were devastating, especially when Vyankatesh Pathre, one of the founders, died of Covid-19 in his late thirties.

Co-founder Karan Kriplani (Photo: Special arrangement)

Today, the restaurant chain is headed by co-founder Karan Kriplani with other partners. There are two new outlets — at Balewadi and Kothrud — and two more coming up. Crowds are back and the kitchen is humming again. Each outlet has attracted investment around Rs 2 crore and is projected to earn around Rs 6 crore per annum. “In the next financial year, we expect a turnover around Rs 15-20 crore turnover in total,” says Kriplani.

“It was a shock when Vyankatesh died as we were full of plans for the business. Before 2020, you did not expect somebody as young as him to get ill and pass away. But, in 2020, things hit us hard from every side. At Hippie@Heart, a lot of my other colleagues stepped up, took a lot of responsibility and we have been able to carry this forward,” he adds.

The hospitality industry was badly affected by Covid-19. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the impact of the pandemic in her budget speech, highlighting that small businesses had not reverted to their pre-pandemic levels. Hippie@Heart’s momentum is due to its ethos of focussing on the long term. “People are now yearning for personal interactions after connecting over cellphones and laptops. Even in Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, social interactions rank very high. As people return to their offices, there is a form of stress. We have created our spaces in such a way that they help one wind out so that guests can tackle work the next day with fresh energy,” Kriplani.

Hippie@Heart is also focussing away from the centre of the city to up-and-coming areas that offer higher footfall. “The city has been changing over the almost 20 years that I have been here. Earlier, there were a few destinations and people would go there to party. Today, the population density has increased and the core of Pune has become congested. Traffic is an issue and this has given rise to localisation when people prefer to hang out at a neighbourhood restaurant or bar,” says Kriplani.

A Hippie@Heart outlet (Photo: Special arrangement)

Investors are specifically looking at the growth and Hippie@Heart plans to make itself ubiquitous in Pune in order to increase the volume of business. It has also brought back its community-building activities, such as the Sunday flea market. The one to mark Women’s Day featured local women entrepreneurs.

Workshops in calligraphy, art, craft and even a stray adoption drive are building a loyal base among people in the building complexes and offices around Hippie@Heart outlets. “There is a little bit of ambiguity in the market at present, which makes it the right time for us to spread. We are going against the tide, but that has always been our thing,” says Kriplani.