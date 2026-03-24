Pune restaurants hike up prices of dishes from 10-30% amid rising commercial LPG cylinder costs

One eatery in Pune experimented with an additional 'Gas charge' on the bill, but withdrew it after backlash.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 05:33 PM IST
lpg, pune, restaurantBefore the West Asia conflict, commercial cylinders were priced at Rs 2,000. At present, four cylinders cost a restaurant Rs 32,000. (File photo)
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Green Sampan, a restaurant in Pune’s Wanowrie, was definitely not looking for the publicity it received last week. A bill issued to a guest, which levied a Rs 50 per head charge labelled ‘Gas Charges’, suddenly went viral, bringing the restaurant much flak.

“We levied this charge only on one day, March 17, after asking the six to seven customers who were there at the time. They all agreed, but the next day we saw one of them had posted the bill online, and we had to face a backlash,” said Tasleem Yamin Ansari, who has been running the place, which offers Indian and Chinese cuisine, for the past 28 years.

“We have now revised the rate of our dishes. The price of every item has been increased by Rs 10. How else do we manage, given the fact that the price of gas cylinders has doubled or tripled?” Ansari asked.

‘We maintained complete transparency’

Ansari is not the only one adopting the higher price strategy to cut losses.

Until around 10 days ago, a plate of vegetable momos at Spring Onion, a popular Asian restaurant in Deccan Gymkhana, cost Rs 360. Today, the dish costs Rs 466. For Rs 300, you could have ordered a steaming plate of Egg Hakka Noodles; now it costs over Rs 500.

The restaurant has not changed the prices of some dishes. It has printed a new, temporary menu in which increased prices reflect the stress of the LPG crisis. The prices have been changed at the restaurant’s two other outlets as well, in Hinjewadi and Baner.

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“All rates were increased, keeping the customers informed. We maintained complete transparency. If the LPG crisis continues, we might have to reduce the menu to items that do not require gas. We will serve only those dishes that can be made on induction or electric fryers,” said Sujit Tabib, manager of Spring Onion.

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The regular menu was hard-bound and multi-page, with the offerings listed in white on dark paper and accompanied by images of the dishes. Diners are now offered stapled printouts of A4 pages with two columns that matter-of-factly list the food name and cost.

‘Everybody knows that restaurants are not making profits’

Before the West Asia conflict, commercial cylinders were priced at Rs 2,000. At present, four cylinders cost a restaurant Rs 32,000. A restaurant like Spring Onion needs about 2 cylinders a day.

As the gas prices rose, Spring Onion tried to live out the crisis but eventually put up a laminated statement on the tables: “Due to an increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices from INR 2000 to 7000, 30 per cent extra will be charged on the overall bill”.

“Many customers questioned this. But a lot of our regular, loyal clients understood. Even we want the war to end, peace to return and the menu, with the old prices, to be brought back,” said the manager.

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A server says that footfall at the restaurant has not been affected.

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Kishor Sarpotdar of Poona Guest House, who is also the president of the Pune Restaurant and Catering Association, said some restaurants have increased their prices.

“The main intention is just the survival of the restaurant, customers, and the industry. Everybody knows that restaurants are not making profits. They are paying a high price for cylinders, which has increased food prices. People are aware of these problems. We hope the clients will bless the restaurant owners. They know the problem,” Sarpotdar added.

He also said a number of restaurants have invested heavily in induction systems or electric equipment. “Restaurants are able to get cylinders in the black market, but this is also going to stop. Even at a high price, you will not be able to get cylinders as the administration cracks down on malpractices. The stock is also running out,” he said.

(With inputs from Arul Horizon)

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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