Pune restaurants hike up prices of dishes from 10-30% amid rising commercial LPG cylinder costs

Green Sampan, a restaurant in Pune’s Wanowrie, was definitely not looking for the publicity it received last week. A bill issued to a guest, which levied a Rs 50 per head charge labelled ‘Gas Charges’, suddenly went viral, bringing the restaurant much flak.

“We levied this charge only on one day, March 17, after asking the six to seven customers who were there at the time. They all agreed, but the next day we saw one of them had posted the bill online, and we had to face a backlash,” said Tasleem Yamin Ansari, who has been running the place, which offers Indian and Chinese cuisine, for the past 28 years.

“We have now revised the rate of our dishes. The price of every item has been increased by Rs 10. How else do we manage, given the fact that the price of gas cylinders has doubled or tripled?” Ansari asked.

‘We maintained complete transparency’

Ansari is not the only one adopting the higher price strategy to cut losses.

Until around 10 days ago, a plate of vegetable momos at Spring Onion, a popular Asian restaurant in Deccan Gymkhana, cost Rs 360. Today, the dish costs Rs 466. For Rs 300, you could have ordered a steaming plate of Egg Hakka Noodles; now it costs over Rs 500.

The restaurant has not changed the prices of some dishes. It has printed a new, temporary menu in which increased prices reflect the stress of the LPG crisis. The prices have been changed at the restaurant’s two other outlets as well, in Hinjewadi and Baner.

“All rates were increased, keeping the customers informed. We maintained complete transparency. If the LPG crisis continues, we might have to reduce the menu to items that do not require gas. We will serve only those dishes that can be made on induction or electric fryers,” said Sujit Tabib, manager of Spring Onion.

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The regular menu was hard-bound and multi-page, with the offerings listed in white on dark paper and accompanied by images of the dishes. Diners are now offered stapled printouts of A4 pages with two columns that matter-of-factly list the food name and cost.

‘Everybody knows that restaurants are not making profits’

Before the West Asia conflict, commercial cylinders were priced at Rs 2,000. At present, four cylinders cost a restaurant Rs 32,000. A restaurant like Spring Onion needs about 2 cylinders a day.

As the gas prices rose, Spring Onion tried to live out the crisis but eventually put up a laminated statement on the tables: “Due to an increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices from INR 2000 to 7000, 30 per cent extra will be charged on the overall bill”.

“Many customers questioned this. But a lot of our regular, loyal clients understood. Even we want the war to end, peace to return and the menu, with the old prices, to be brought back,” said the manager.

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A server says that footfall at the restaurant has not been affected.

Kishor Sarpotdar of Poona Guest House, who is also the president of the Pune Restaurant and Catering Association, said some restaurants have increased their prices.

“The main intention is just the survival of the restaurant, customers, and the industry. Everybody knows that restaurants are not making profits. They are paying a high price for cylinders, which has increased food prices. People are aware of these problems. We hope the clients will bless the restaurant owners. They know the problem,” Sarpotdar added.

He also said a number of restaurants have invested heavily in induction systems or electric equipment. “Restaurants are able to get cylinders in the black market, but this is also going to stop. Even at a high price, you will not be able to get cylinders as the administration cracks down on malpractices. The stock is also running out,” he said.

(With inputs from Arul Horizon)