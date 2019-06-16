Pune: Restaurants, bars pull out all stops ahead of India-Pak match today

Written by Varsha Jayaprasad

Advertising

Restaurants and bars across Pune are gearing up for Sunday, when India and Pakistan will play against each other in the ICC World Cup 2019.

At the Irish House, there are World Cup Free Pass offers on beer buckets, food platters and shot trays. “You get a free pint when buying a beer bucket, a free starter with a food platter, a free shot with a shots tray and 10 per cent off on the a la carte food bill,” said a spokesperson.

These establishments have been in overdrive since the start of the world cup, with crowds defying rain and traffic jams to pour in and enjoy the game.

Advertising

“We can’t be at the stadium, so we have chosen to watch the game at a pub which has a life-size screen and platters of food. The best part is that, at the beginning, everybody else in the pub is a stranger but by the end we are all Team India,” said Samhita Chatterjee, an IT professional from Baner.

Effingut Brewerkz has branches in multiple places, from Koregaon Park and Baner to Kharadi, all of which feature special offers for the games, such as buying a beer pitcher and getting a starter free.

The hospitality industry too has joined the once-in-four-years event.

The Independence Brewing Company in Balewadi has released a beer specifically for the world cup season called the ‘Nitro Best Bitter’.