Pune: Restaurants, bars to remain closed from March 18 to March 20

The Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association Tuesday decided to voluntarily close all restaurants and bars for three days, from March 18 to March 20, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It said a decision to extend the closure would be announced on Friday, March 20.

The step was taken after the Pune Police Tuesday started appealing to hotels, eateries and shops with large footfalls to remain shut as a precautionary measure. The police said that if the establishments choose to remain open, they should adhere to social distancing and hygiene norms.

“It was decided that all restaurants, bars will voluntarily close for business from Wednesday, March 3, till till Friday, March 20 (3 days) initially. This is a voluntarily closure requested by Praha to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus. As responsible citizens you are called upon to please comply with this. Further instructions will be given on Friday, March 20,” Ganesh Shetty, the president of the association, said

The urban areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have reported seven and nine positive cases of coronavirus respectively, the highest in the state so far. The number of patients infected in Maharashtra, meanwhile, rose to 40 Tuesday.

Pune’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve told The Indian Express, “We are making an appeal to hotels, eateries and shops with large footfalls, excluding those selling essential commodities, to remain closed as a precautionary measure. We want to clarify that this is an appeal. Those who choose to remain open should adhere to norms to social distancing, adequate measures of hygiene.

“The shops with large footfalls may keep their open their sections selling groceries but we are requesting to shut other non-essential operations. The purpose is to make sure there is less people-to-people contact. Our officers from police stations are making appeal to establishments in their jurisdictions,” he added.

On Monday, the Pune Police had issued orders to hotels, lodges, guest houses and tour operators to start maintaining a register of guests coming to their hotels after international travel and report the same to the local police station.

They had also ordered the tour operators to suspend all their tours within and outside the country till further notice.

