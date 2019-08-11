TV, fridge, bed, books damaged: Flood-hit Pune residents return home, find almost nothing left

After an overflowing Pavana river submerged their chawl at Bharatnagar in Phugewadi area on Monday, local residents finally returned home on Friday, only to find their life turned completely upside down.

Most of their belongings in their one-room tenements were either damaged beyond repair or washed away in the gushing water.

On Monday, when Pavana river water had started gushing into their homes, over 140 members of the 36 families had locked up their houses and taken refuge in a relief camp at a civic school in Phugewadi, set up by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

But four days later, when they returned home, they found that the river water had damaged most of their belongings such as TVs, refrigerators, stoves, clothes and bags.

When The Indian Express visited the area on Saturday, some of the women broke down while narrating their plight. “Please come to our house,” said Mahananda Gaikwad, who is in her 50s. “Nothing is left in the room…our TV, fridge, cupboards, beds, cushions, everything has been damaged. Some clothes are there.. but they are stinking, we can’t wear them.”

Laila Sathe, another resident, said, “We had bought a TV two months ago. We had stored ration worth Rs 5,000; a fridge, one cupboard, table fan, everything is damaged… The local shopkeepers told us that these cannot be repaired. We will have to dump them in the garbage,” she said.

“Our only two-wheeler has also been damaged,” said Sumitra Singh, another resident.

“I lost all my books, my marksheets from schools days and other certificates… we must have lost books worth Rs 15,000…,” said Komal Sathe, a college student. Komal said her father was a daily wage worker. “I don’t think he will be able to buy the books again,” she said.

The local residents are also worried about the next job, and the next meal. “Most of us are labourers who work at construction sites. Because of the continuous rain, we are out of jobs. With no money, we are worried about where our next meal will come from,” said Dilip Shivsharan.

Padmini Shinde, a housewife, said, “In relief camps, people come with help, but nobody is visiting us here with even a morsel of food, no official has come so far,” she said.

Most of the residents directed their anger at the PCMC and claimed civic officials were responsible for their plight. “We were told by PCMC officials to vacate our houses at 7 am, when water had already started gushing in. Had they warned us the night before, we would have kept our belongings at a safe place,” said Dilip Shivsharan.

When contacted, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said he will speak to Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar about the issue.

PCMC chief Hardikar said the compensation amount for flood-hit families would be decided after panchnamas are conducted.

Once again, Bhide bridge submerged

The Bhide bridge, which connects Deccan and Shaniwar Peth, was once again submerged after 22,880 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river on Saturday. The riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Bhide bridge, and from Bhide bridge to Shaniwar Wada, has been closed for public. The amount of water released has been increased due to more rain in the catchment area of the four dams upstream of Mutha river.

Disaster management teams have also been kept on alert and several government offices have been instructed to stay open round-the-clock for the next three days, and holidays of staff in these offices have been cancelled.