3 Pune residents killed in high-speed SUV crash near Limkheda while on road trip to Somnath

Three men from Pune died in the early hours of Tuesday after the SUV they were travelling in lost control on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Gujarat’s Dahod district.
According to the police, two of the three passengers, Abhishek Yadav, 26, and Sachin Biradar, 27, were found dead on the accident spot, their bodies thrown clear of the wreckage. They added that the driver, Tejas Dagde, 26, was found trapped inside the mangled car.
The accident took place around 2.45 to 3 am when the Mahindra XUV 3XO, believed to be travelling at high speed, missed a slight turn, hit a guardrail and veered off the highway near the Dhadhela village in Limkheda taluka. The vehicle crossed a stormwater channel, went into a farm on the left side of the road, and slammed into an electricity pole.
The impact was so severe that the engine separated from the car. “After veering off the road, which is at some elevation, the SUV flew nearly 15 feet through the air before crash-landing. The engine was found around 30 feet away from the vehicle. Other parts were scattered all over. We suspect the car was doing over 120 kmph,” Bharkat Chavda, Station House Officer, Limkheda Police Station, told The Indian Express.
The police said the highway has a slight bend at the spot where the accident happened. “For reasons yet to be established, the driver could not navigate the curve at that speed,” Chavda said.
“It took considerable effort to pull the body out, given how badly the vehicle was damaged,” said Narvat Patel, ASI at Limkheda police station, who was among the first to reach the scene after residents nearby alerted the night patrol team.
The police said Dagde was alive when paramedics reached him, and was rushed to a hospital in Limkheda. He was later referred to a facility in Dahod due to the severity of his injuries, but he was declared dead during the treatment.
The three of them had been on a road trip from Pune to Odisha, then onward to Ujjain, where they visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple, and were on their way to Somnath when the crash occurred.
“The victims were identified using documents they were carrying. Their families were informed and had taken the bodies back home by Tuesday evening. A case has been registered,” said Akshayraj Vaghela, ASI, Limkheda police station.
