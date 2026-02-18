3 Pune residents killed in high-speed SUV crash near Limkheda while on road trip to Somnath

The vehicle crossed a stormwater channel, went into a farm on the left side of the road, and slammed into an electricity pole. (Photo; Special Arrangement)

Three men from Pune died in the early hours of Tuesday after the SUV they were travelling in lost control on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Gujarat’s Dahod district.

According to the police, two of the three passengers, Abhishek Yadav, 26, and Sachin Biradar, 27, were found dead on the accident spot, their bodies thrown clear of the wreckage. They added that the driver, Tejas Dagde, 26, was found trapped inside the mangled car.

The accident took place around 2.45 to 3 am when the Mahindra XUV 3XO, believed to be travelling at high speed, missed a slight turn, hit a guardrail and veered off the highway near the Dhadhela village in Limkheda taluka. The vehicle crossed a stormwater channel, went into a farm on the left side of the road, and slammed into an electricity pole.