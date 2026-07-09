Pune residents line the roads with food and water in a tradition of selfless service

Warkaris accompany the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi as it enters Pune via Sangam Bridge near the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) on Thursday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

As thousands of Warkaris make their annual journey to Pandharpur, Pune’s roads become more than a pilgrimage route. From restaurant owners and homemakers to office-goers and daily wage workers, residents line the roads with food, water and refreshments, believing that serving the pilgrims is an act of devotion.

Outside Vandan Baug, a popular vegetarian restaurant near Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on JM Road, volunteers spent the day distributing bhel puri and milkshakes to passing Warkaris. The initiative, which began about five years ago, has since become an annual tradition.

“We don’t expect anything in return. Not everyone can undertake a walk of hundreds of kilometres. This is our way of becoming a part of the Wari. If we cannot walk alongside them, we can at least ensure they don’t continue their journey hungry or thirsty,” said 26-year-old Ruchita Mandhare, owner of the restaurant.