Pune residents line the roads with food and water in a tradition of selfless service

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As thousands of Warkaris make their annual journey to Pandharpur, Pune’s roads become more than a pilgrimage route. From restaurant owners and homemakers to office-goers and daily wage workers, residents line the roads with food, water and refreshments, believing that serving the pilgrims is an act of devotion.
Outside Vandan Baug, a popular vegetarian restaurant near Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on JM Road, volunteers spent the day distributing bhel puri and milkshakes to passing Warkaris. The initiative, which began about five years ago, has since become an annual tradition.
“We don’t expect anything in return. Not everyone can undertake a walk of hundreds of kilometres. This is our way of becoming a part of the Wari. If we cannot walk alongside them, we can at least ensure they don’t continue their journey hungry or thirsty,” said 26-year-old Ruchita Mandhare, owner of the restaurant.
In Wanwadi, where many Warkaris halted for the day, 50-year-old Shyamoli Saha stood with packets of rajgira laddoos and bottles of water.
“These pilgrims leave behind the comfort of their homes and walk only with faith. Serving them feels like serving God. When I offer them food or water, I don’t see strangers standing before me. I see people carrying devotion on their shoulders,” she said.
For some, even small contributions were a way to participate in the centuries-old tradition.
Shubhangi Hazare, 29, a domestic worker, donated Rs 200 worth of rice. “I may not be able to sponsor an entire meal, but I wanted to do whatever was within my means. Devotion is not measured by how much you give, but by the intention behind it. If my small contribution helps even a few people, I feel fortunate,” she said.
Supriya Kakkar, 30, a homemaker from Wanowrie, donated rice and wheat flour to be used in preparing meals for the pilgrims.
“I wanted to contribute something that could be turned into a proper meal instead of a quick snack. After walking for hours every day, they deserve food that gives them strength for the next stretch of the journey. Knowing that my contribution will become someone’s meal is satisfying in itself,” she said.
In Hadapsar, 48-year-old FMCG professional Milind Tokari distributed biscuits, namkeen and drinking water.
“Every year, I see people from different villages, professions and age groups walking together with the same purpose. That spirit of togetherness is inspiring. If carrying a few cartons of water or biscuits can make their day a little easier, I feel I have played a small role in this beautiful tradition,” he said.
Across Pune, similar scenes played out along the Wari route as residents offered whatever they could—meals, snacks, water or provisions. While the Warkaris carried forward a centuries-old tradition on foot, the city’s residents expressed their faith through quiet acts of service, turning the roadside into a shared space of devotion and generosity.