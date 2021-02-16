Pune, this weekend: Walking trip to old city, open mic and a lot more

Back Track

The Western Routes has organised a walking trip to the old city of Pune, which is packed with intriguing stories of the rise and fall of the Peshwas, historic bazaars, different architectural styles of monuments, temples and houses. You get to learn about the traditional art and craft forms that have been part of the city’s history. On February 21, 9 AM – 12 PM. Meeting Point: Shaniwar Wada (Dilli Darwaja). Entry: Rs 500 per person

Funny Folks

If you have a talent for comedy, poetry, storytelling and music, the open mic at The Book Establishment Cafe is where you can perform to a knowledgeable audience. The venue observes strict social distancing and sanitising rules. On February 18, 7.30 pm. Entry: Rs 150

Different Visions

Origins of a Perennial Bouquet, an exhibition curated by Bose Krishnamachari features works that reflect a range of material, artisanship and workmanship. Among the featured artists is Benitha Perciyal, whose practice encapsulates the use of primarily organic materials, with a strong focus on those that induce olfactory experiences such as myrrh, cinnamon and frankincense; Tanya Goel, who focuses on textured pigments though she uses a diverse array of materials from urban climes such as aluminium, concrete, glass, soil and mica to accentuate the equally versatile effect of light on them; Manish Nai, who is set apart by his thrust on minimalism at a time where excessive ornamentation is the norm; and Sumedh Rajendran, in whose works one finds contradictory values and social apathy juxtaposed. At Vida Heydari Contemporary Art Gallery till February 28.

Light and Shadow

A performance, titled Tholu Bommalata, brings the traditional shadow theatre tradition of Andhra Pradesh to online performance. Tholu Bommalata refer to puppets created from goat and sheepskin and designed and painted by artisans. They appear on stage, behind a white curtain, and the audience can only view the coloured shadows, but not the actual puppets, by means of a light source. In the performance, painting, music, dance, engraving, acting and narrative storytelling come together in a riveting entertainer. On BookMyShow on February 15 onward. Charges: Rs 30. Click on: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/tholu-bommalata/ET00305516

