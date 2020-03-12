Pune: Residents complain of disruptive levels of loudspeaker use on Holi

On Tuesday, during Holi celebrations, activists said parts of the city such as Pimple Gurav and Kasarwadi were affected due to loudspeakers being played at high volumes. (Express picture for representation) On Tuesday, during Holi celebrations, activists said parts of the city such as Pimple Gurav and Kasarwadi were affected due to loudspeakers being played at high volumes. (Express picture for representation)

Citing noise pollution as a major concern, residents in the city have accused the police of not taking action despite loudspeakers being played at disruptive volumes.

On Tuesday, during Holi celebrations, activists said parts of the city such as Pimple Gurav and Kasarwadi were affected due to loudspeakers being played at high volumes despite requests by residents not to do so.

“The loudspeakers were played at full volume throughout the day on Tuesday. How can the police permit the playing of loudspeakers at such high volumes, especially at a time when SSC exams are underway?” said V Landge, a city resident.

Several residents who spoke to The Indian Express voiced similar concerns.

When contacted, Dnyaneshwar Sable, Inspector with Sangvi police station, said there had been a quarrel among some people over the throwing of colours in Pimple Gurav area, which the police had tackled. “However, we did not receive any complaint regarding high-decibel loudspeakers (from that area),” he said.

“On Tuesday, we received over 100 complaints regarding quarrels, arguments, rash driving and playing of loudspeakers at loud volumes… If people call directly on our phone or Dial 100, we take swift action,” he added.

Residents of Kasarwadi, which falls under Bhosari police station, also complained about loudspeaker use. When contacted, Shankar Awtade, Inspector with Bhosari police station, said, “Had residents contacted us, we would have taken action. Yesterday, we caught at least 40 revellers who created nuisance in different areas under our jurisdiction,” he said.

Urging people not to fear lodging complaints, Awtade said, “Their names and identity will not be revealed.”

“If a residential society permits the use of loudspeakers, they should ensure the noise does not disturb the peace,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.