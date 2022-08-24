Pune residents advised to step up vigil after leopard sighting at DRDO facility

Maharashtra’s forest department has issued instructions for the housing societies and gated establishments located on Pune’s outskirts or very close to forest areas following the sighting of a leopard on a Defence Research and Development Organisation campus in the city on Tuesday.

After the leopard was sighted around 3.30am on the campus of the Research and Development Establishment, Engineers—a key facility of the DRDO—on Alandi Road, forest officials and wildlife rescue experts from the ResQ Charitable Trust launched an elaborate search operation, which continued on Wednesday after yet another sighting of the animal during the night.

The movement precautions on the campus will remain in force till the leopard is located or confirmed to have gone back into the forest.

From time to time, the department has issued precautions to be taken in the event of human-leopard encounters in both urban and rural settings. Some of these that apply to gated communities include verifying the information of leopard sightings from authentic sources; evacuating the area and securing the building by closing the doors and windows; informing the Hello Forest helpline (1926) or the authorities concerned, who will in turn call police and the forest department; securing the area by stopping the entry of more people; and keep a watch on the movement of the animal from a safe distance.

Residents are also asked not to resort to any action that will provoke the animal like throwing stones and sticks. They should also secure their pets and domestic animals and not leave their houses unless very necessary, especially at night. Extra precautions should be taken for the safety of children and elderly people.

Officials said the security staff and management of gated establishments and housing societies should be sensitised to the need for taking the precautions. Open disposal of waste attracts stray dogs, pigs and other animals that can attract leopards. If a leopard enters a house or another enclosed space, its occupants need to be evacuated first and lock the exits before informing the forest department. Residents should avoid encountering the animal on their own.

If anybody is attacked by a leopard, immediate medical aid should be provided before informing the forest department. Forest officials also say people have a responsibility to cooperate with them, police or security guards who are part of rescue operations.