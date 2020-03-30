Pune resident makes 100 masks, social media helps her find the right recipient

However, due to the restrictions on all movement, the only way to call attention to the masks lying unused was via social media. (Getty/Representational Image) However, due to the restrictions on all movement, the only way to call attention to the masks lying unused was via social media. (Getty/Representational Image)

In the midst of the 21-day lockdown across the country, all it took was a simple idea, and a single tweet, to lead to an act of benevolence.

Dhanashree Mulay, 29, and her team of workers at Darjja India stitched 100 masks from the spare fabric she had at her workshop, in a span of only two days. However, due to the restrictions on all movement, the only way to call attention to the masks lying unused was via social media.

Pranav Joshi, marketing for Darjja India, tweeted, “A very dear friend who started a small clothing business called @darjja_india a while back has stitched together around 100 heavy duty masks from the spare fabric she had. She wants to give these away but doesn’t know the best way to go about it. RT for reach please.”

Following the tweet, Mulay received several inquiries for the masks. Eventually, all the 100 masks were donated to RESQ Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that works towards reducing human-animal conflict in the city.

Rohan Sharma, projects manager of ResQ Charitable Trust, said the medical facility has a huge requirement for supplies like masks.

“Despite the lockdown, ResQ continues to respond to life-threatening and critical wildlife rescues. Our ambulances and our facility that houses over 250 animals continue to function with the essential personnel in place. The scarcity of masks has been a major issue and risk to our employees,” he said.

Mulay said the idea to make masks came from one of her friends, who suggested that she make some masks, which can be given to those in need, “I started Darjja a year ago… with the lockdown, the business has taken a hit. While I was worried for a few days, it seemed ideal that I utilise the time to do something and help others in whatever way possible. I had seen so many sanitation workers and helpers covering their faces with handkerchiefs instead of a proper mask. That is when I decided to make the masks with the spare material at my workshop,” said Mulay.

The masks are made of four layers of breathable material, such as cotton or linen, along with an elastic strap. While the fabric is sturdy due to the layers, the cotton or linen material makes it comfortable for the individual to wear it for longer periods of time.

Mulay said that while the masks were ready, finding a way to distribute it among others was a problem. “I didn’t know how to go about it as I didn’t know who all might need the mask. That is why we took it to Twitter. I had several inquiries but we settled with RESQ… we coordinated with them and they will pick up all 100 masks from the workshop. I can make more masks but there are issues such as the fabric supply might run out… and we may need permission to deliver to the people in need,” she said.

Mulay said her workshop was in Wadgaon Sheri, and she instructed her three workers through video calls. “Since I cannot step out, this was the best way I could relay the message to them. I saw several tutorials online and accordingly instructed my three workers, who stay at the workshop, to stitch the masks,” she said.

