Pune resident cycles 3,955 km in 13 days & 19 hours

Preeti Maske, a 45-year-old cyclist from Pune, is all set to mark a new world record as the first woman solo cyclist to cycle from the India-Pakistan border at Koteshwar and reach Kibitu in Arunachal Pradesh on the Indo-Tibetan Border in 13 days, 19 hours and 12 minutes . This 3,955-km journey covered seven states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. According to Maske, the route, especially in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, was challenging.

“All the paperwork, evidence and time stamp pictures have been submitted and accepted by WUCA, World Ultra Cycling Association, for certifying the Guinness World Record,” said Maske. The cycle ride was flagged off on November 1 at 5.07 am, at the western-most point of India, Koteshwar, by BSF Asst Commander NK Sharma.

Early November 15, at 12:19 am, Preeti finished her ride at the eastern-most point of India, at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh on the Indo-Tibetan border. “Managing sleep deprivation in a continuous non-stop ride was a challenge, I was cycling continuously for 19 hours and sometimes for more than 24 hours. Coffee kept me awake,” said Maske.