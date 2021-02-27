Research fellow attacked with stone, throat slit in Pune

Police said that the assailants removed the clothes and then dumped the dead body at Sus Khind for allegedly destroying evidence.

A 30-year-old man, who was a research fellow at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) located at Pashan in Pune city, was found brutally murdered on Saturday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Sudarshan alias Balya Baburao Pandit (30), a native of Jafarabad in Jalana district of Maharashtra, who was staying at Sutarwadi in Pashan area of Pune.

Police found his dead body lying in a pool of blood at the Sus Khind in Pashan Tekdi at around 8.30 am. He was identified from the documents found in his wallet. His family member, Sandip Pandit (34), a resident of Sutarwadi, has lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Chaturshringi police station.

Police have lodged cases under sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified person or persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh said that the deceased was a research fellow at the NCL. “He has been brutally murdered. Investigation is on and we are considering various angles,” said Deshmukh.

Police added that the deceased was hit with a stone and some other hard object. His throat was also found to be slit. Cops said that assailants removed the clothes and then dumped the dead body at Sus Khind for allegedly destroying evidence.

Inspector Dadasaheb Gaikwad, a cop in the Chaturshringi police station, is investigating the case. The probe has so far revealed that Sudarshan had come to Pune for research work at NCL about one and a half years ago and was residing as a paying guest at Shiv Nagar in Sutarwadi.