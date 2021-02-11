Pune reports ‘Poor’ air quality, minimum temp at 10.1 degrees Celcius

On the day, the minimum temperature recorded at Pashan station was 11.8 degrees and at Lohegaon it was 13.1 degrees.

Pune city on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperatures, for the past three days, have been showing a rising trend as forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded for the city on Thursday fell to 149, making it one of the city’s poorest air quality recorded in a week. The latest forecast issued by SAFAR has said that Pune AQI is set to deteriorate further and settle around 186 on Friday.