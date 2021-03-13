Pune reports more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases after over five months

Of the 3,264 cases on Friday, 1,845 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 841 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and the remaining 578 from the cantonment and rural areas.

Pune discovered 3,264 new cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, crossing the 3,000 mark for the first time since September 30 last year.

With Friday’s addition, the district now has over 4.33 lakh confirmed infections, next only to Delhi which has recorded more than 6.42 lakh cases.

Just in the first 12 days of this month, Pune district has detected 23,416 new cases, adding, on an average, 1,900 cases every day, data released by the state government shows. The number of active cases has increased to 21,837, the highest for any city in the country right now. The district last had these many active cases in the first week of November.

Of the 3,264 cases on Friday, 1,845 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 841 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and the remaining 578 from the cantonment and rural areas.

The district also reported 16 deaths on Friday, though the state government data reflected only seven of these. The total death toll, according to district-level data, in Pune now stands at 9,372.

District authorities said 14,423 samples had been tested on Friday, taking the total number of tests to over 24.70 lakh.