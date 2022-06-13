Pune reports completion of 3,850 housing units from stuck projects in nine months, finds report

In the last nine months, Pune has seen the completion of 3,850 stuck/delayed housing units, a research by property consultant Anarock showed. By the end of May, Pune still had 44,250 units still stuck/delayed with the total inventory being valued at Rs 27,533 crore, it said.

The housing units have been stuck from even before the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha RERA) came into existence in May 2016.

These units are classified as heavily indebted units and include inventory in completely stalled projects. Various reasons like liquidity crunch, lack of sales and rising input costs are being cited for the delay.

Prashant Thakur, senior director and head of research, Anarock Group, talked about builders going the extra mile to complete projects which were stuck.

Developers, he said, remain committed to complete their projects to capitalise the demand for ready-to-move homes. The nationwide research by Anarock showed that as many as 36,830 homes were completed in seven big cities — Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune — between January 2022 and May 2022.

The problem of unfinished projects continues to persist with Anarock estimating that 4.80 lakh units worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore remain stuck in various stages in these cities. By the end of December 2021, the market had 5.17 lakh homes worth Rs 4.84 lakh crore. The majority of the unstuck units are in the NCR region.

“What is notable is that they are maintaining momentum despite considerable headwinds from increased input costs, which have gone through the roof in the last five months. The fact that housing demand has remained strong in the last two years obviously helps. Larger developers as well as the SWAMIH fund (Special Window for Completion of Affordable and Mid-Income Housing) and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) have taken over stuck/delayed inventories and are seeing them to completion,” he said.