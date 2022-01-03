Pune reports 850 new Covid-19 cases, 46 Omicron infections

Covid-19 cases continued to rise rapidly in Pune with 850 new infections detected on Sunday as 16,346 samples were tested, a 34.7 per cent increase compared to the previous day, according to the data released by the health department of Pune Zilla Parishad. As many as 314 people recovered from the virus while two died, one each from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune rural.

Maharashtra reported 50 cases of Omicron variant on Sunday, of which 46 came from Pune district.

In terms of area-wise distribution, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 524 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (175), Pune rural (107), Councils (NP) (29) and Cantonment (15).

The active caseload in the city has risen to 3,808 compared to 3,274 on Saturday. Currently, the PMC has the highest number of active cases at 2,514, followed by Pune rural (620), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (468), Councils (NP) (141) and Cantonment (65).

So far, Pune has had 11,66,067 Covid-19 cases, of which 11,43,040 have recovered while 19,251 have died.