Coronavirus outbreak: Pune reports 8 more deaths, toll rises to 280

District health authorities reported eight deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, with the toll now rising to 280. As many as 459 new cases were reported the same day, with the number rising to 6,153, District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said.

Of these deaths, two occurred on Monday, including an 80-year-old man from Yerawada, who was admitted on May 10 at Sassoon hospital. He had hypertension and diabetes. In another case, a 58-year-old man from Tadiwala Road was admitted on May 24 at Ruby Hall Clinic and died on Monday. He had acute renal failure. Meanwhile, the PMC had not reported two deaths previously, which were included in Monday’s health bulletin, authorities said. These include a 70-year-old man from Kondhwa, who was admitted on May 14 at Sassoon and died late on May 24. He had diabetes and hypertension. In another case, a 68-year-old man from Phursungi was admitted on May 19 at Sassoon and had dilated cardiomyopathy and succumbed to the infection late on May 24.

A 79-year-old man from Kharadi was admitted on May 17 at Sassoon. He had hypertension, COPD and ischaemic heart disease. He died late on May 24. A 62-year-old woman from Chandni Chowk was admitted on May 24 at KEM hospital and died the same day. She had diabetes and hypertension and suffered from septic shock.

A 58-year-old man from Nana Peth was admitted on May 24 at Sassoon hospital and died of the infection the same day. He had hypertension and suffered from obesity. In another case, a 37-year-old man from Kondhwa had tested positive on May 10 and died on May 24 at Symbiosis Hospital. He had diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. A 62-year-old man from Ghorpadi Peth was admitted on May 13 at Sassoon and died late on May 24. He had myocarditis.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old man from Parvati was admitted on May 9 and died late on May 24 due to coronavirus-related complications.

