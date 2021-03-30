Pune reports 4,972 new cases, lowest in a week

There was a drastic drop in the daily count of cases in Pune on Monday, but that has been a usual weekly phenomenon all across the country. The Pune district reported 4,972 new infections on Monday, compared to 8,324 a day earlier. The figures were the lowest in Pune in a week, but higher than previous Monday’s count of 4,345.

Compared to 28,596 samples that were tested on Sunday, Pune carried out 22,940 tests on Monday, the principal reason for the decline seen in detection of positive cases. Out of the total, 2,554 cases came from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, while Pimpri Chinchwad reported 1,481. The remaining 937 cases were found in the cantonment and rural areas of the district.

The district also reported 31 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 9,873. March 30 happens to be one year since the first coronavirus death was reported in the city, of a 52-year-old man.

For the first time in 20 days, the active cases showed a decline. It was more than 62,000 on Sunday, and it came down to 59,545 on Monday. It is still the highest number of active cases for any city in the country right now. More than 45,000 of the currently active patients are in home isolation while the remaining have been hospitalized.