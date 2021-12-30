Pune reports 404 new Covid-19 cases, 11 Omicron, 2 deaths

There was a spike in the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the Pune district on Wednesday as 404 cases were reported compared to 282 on the previous day. As many as 229 patients recovered from the virus on the day while two people, one from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and another from Cantonment, lost their lives.

Out of these new Covid cases, 11 belonged to the new covid variant Omicron. Area-wise, six came from the PCMC, four from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one from Pune rural. In terms of area-wise distribution of the 404 new covid cases, PMC reported 232 patients followed by the PCMC (83), Pune rural (72), Councils (NP) (12) and Cantonment (5).

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district since the start of the pandemic stands at 11,63,426 while those patients who have recovered and got discharged are 11,41,991. Till now, Pune has recorded 19,241 Covid-19 deaths.

There are 2,226 active covid patients in the district out of which 1,218 are in the PMC followed by the PCMC (437), Pune rural (421), Councils (NP) (118) and Cantonment (32). This is the second consecutive day that the active caseload in the district has remained above 2,000.

There was an increase in the number of samples tested with 16,334 tests being done on the day compared to 11,024 on Tuesday and 12,284 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 85 cases of Omicron infection on Tuesday, according to the data released by the state’s public health department. This takes the total number of Omicron cases in the state to 252, out of which 99 have successfully recovered after testing negative in the RT-PCR test.

Out of the 85 Omicron cases Wednesday, 47 patients were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and 38 by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). Of the 47 cases reported by NIV, 43 are international travellers and the rest four are close contacts; none of the 38 cases which are from community surveillance reported by the IISER has any history of international travel.

Area-wise distribution of Wednesday’s 85 Omicron cases are – Mumbai – 53, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (6), Kalyan Dombivali (5), Navi Mumbai (5), Pune Municipal Corporation (4), Nagpur (3), Vasai Virar (2), Panvel (2) and one each from Pune rural, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Thane Municipal Corporation, Kolhapur and Buldhana.

Currently, out of the 252 Omicron cases in the state, Mumbai has had 137 cases followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (25), Pune rural (18), Pune Municipal Corporation (11), Thane Municipal Corporation (8), Navi Mumbai (7), Panvel Municipal Corporation (7), Kalyan-Dombivali (7).

Nagpur (6), Satara (5), Osmanabad (5), Vasai Virar (3), Aurangabad (2), Nanded (2), Buldhana (2) Bhivandi Nizampur (2) and one each from Akola, Latur, Mira-Bhayandar, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur. Mumbai’s cases also include 26 from other states.