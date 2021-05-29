Pune reports 2,524 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, daily count remains under 3,000-mark for fifth day

A resident of an old-age home in Wadgaon, Pune, gets vaccinated on Friday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Written by Seona James

Pune reported 2,524 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a slight increase from the previous day’s count, as the number of tests also went up.

It has been five days that Pune’s daily case count has remained below the 3,000-mark.

However, the district is still recording the maximum cases in Maharashtra, followed by Satara (2,398) and Kolhapur (2,056). But there has been considerable decline in the active case count of the district.

In a week, the active cases have come down from 58,898 to 42,611, a decline of more than 16,000 — the highest in Maharashtra. But even this reduced number is the highest for any district in the state.

Rural parts of the district continue to account for over 45 per cent of the daily case count. PMC, PCMC, Cantonment and other areas of the district continue to report below 1,000 cases for over a week now. According to the district authorities, about 12,000 patients are currently in hospitals while the others are under home isolation.

The district administration reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 16,702. The state government, however, continued to add several previously unreported deaths to the tally.

On Friday, 137 deaths from Pune were added to the death toll. In the last one month, more than 2,600 deaths from Pune have been included in the tally. Most of these were from previous days that had not been counted earlier. Still, there is a gap of more than 4,500 between the toll released by district administration and the state government.

The district has also reported over 500 cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus, one of the highest in the state.

As the active cases have reduced considerably, the Pune administration has lifted the weekend lockdown and allowed essential shops to be open till 11 am.