Pune: Reporter among two arrested for five cases of chain-snatching

A 32-year-old man, who worked as a reporter with a local magazine in Pimpri and is also an officebearer of an anti-corruption organisation, has been arrested in connection with five cases of chain snatching, which he allegedly executed with the help of an accomplice from Delhi.

A team from Wakad police station was investigating a case of chain snatching that had taken place on May 29 in Kalewadi area. While scanning the various footages from the security cameras near the crime spot, the police team zeroed down on two persons on a moped.

Probe revealed that one of the two men was Naseem Sadiq Usmani, a resident Thergaon who works as a reporter with a magazine in Pimpri and is an office bearer of many social organisations, including one working against corruption.

Based on the information received from Usmani, police also arrested his accomplice, Mohammed Sharafathussain Ali (24), a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh who currently resides in Delhi. During questioning, the duo confessed to have committed five chain snatchings in 2018 in Wakad and Sangvi, where they had targetted elderly women.

Sub-Inspector Harish Mane, who is investigating the case, said, “Usmani’s accomplice from Delhi has criminal history and has been booked for robberies among other heads in Delhi and surrounding areas.”

