Pune: PCMC procures Remdesivir stock, struggle continues in private hospitals

Amid the rising demand for Remdesivir injection, the health department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has managed to procure some stock of the antiviral drug.

However, several private hospitals in city are still facing an acute shortage of the drug and have sought immediate help from the civic administration.

“We have received 1,900 Remdesivir injections three days back…As of now, we have 1,300 in stock, which will be provided to PCMC hospitals on-demand,” Manoj Lonkar, who heads PCMC’s medical store section said.

The procurement holds significance as PCMC run five hospitals on its own, including the 500-bed YCM hospital and 800-bed jumbo hospital.

“Small hospitals are facing a shortage of Remdesivir injections. I have been getting calls from private hospitals seeking Remdesivir on an urgent basis,” PCMC Additional Medical Officer Dr Laxman Gofane said.

Gofane further said that the PCMC is trying to get in touch with distributors and dealers to manage some stock for private hospitals. “We are also in touch with the district administration to see if we can get supply,” he said.

Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean of YCM hospital and medical college said, “YCMH has Remdesivir stock which will be used only for in-house patients. This is as per the PCMC administration’s policy.”

“At YCM hospital, they do not give remedisivir injection to each and every patient. It is given to only those patients whose oxygen level has started dipping. Patients who are stable are not given the medicine,” he said.

Dr Wable also said that Remdesivir is not suitable for all patient, especially those with a weak liver. “Therefore, a liver enzyme test is mandatory before deciding whether Remdesivir will be suitable for the patient,” he said.

