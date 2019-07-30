Pune: Release of water in Mutha river submerges Bhide bridge

City administration in Pune has closed the Bhide bridge, one of the five bridge connecting Deccan to Narayan Peth, for the public as it has got submerged due to the release of water in Mutha river from Khadakwasla dam which is filled to capacity due to continuous rain from last few days. Also, The citizens have been urged to not to use riverside road till further instruction.

The water resource department has increased the release of water from the dam to 13,981 cusecs due to large inflow in dam from catchment area. The release of water was started from Monday after the dam got filled to its entire capacity of 1.97 TMC.

In an advisory, the city police has urged public to not to use riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Deccan and Shaniwar peth to PMC main building or Shaniwarwada. The Bhide bridge is at the lowest height and first to get submerge due to release of water. The citizens have been asked to not to use the road for commuting and parking of vehicles. They have been asked to remove the parked vehicles.

The authorities have appealed the citizens living alongside the river in low line area to move to a safer location to avoid untoward incident. The civic, as well as police staff, are deputed for patrolling the area alongside the river.

There are four dams upstream of Pune which include Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar having total capacity of 29.15 TMC. The total storage till Tuesday morning in the dams is 21.88 TMC and the catcment area of these dams recieved a total of 358 mm rain in the last 24 hours.