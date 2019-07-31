Pune: Release of water in Mutha river reduced as rain intensity decreases

With the inflow of water in the Khadakwasla dam slowing down due to decrease in the intensity of rainfall in the catchment area of the dam, the water resource department has reduced the release of water into Mutha river that enabled the use of the riverside road and Bhide bridge that had submerged on Tuesday.

The Khadakwasla Dam is filled to its capacity of 1.97 TMC due to continuous rainfall in the last few days. The large inflow in the dam had made the water resource department to release water into Mutha river from Monday which was increased ton13,981 cusecs on Tuesday. However, the release is now reduced to 9,416 cusecs after a decrease in intensity of rainfall.

The riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Deccan and Shaniwar Peth to Shaniwarwada along with the Bhide bridge connecting them is now being used by the public. The authorities are patrolling the riverside area continuously to avoid untoward incident.

There are four dams upstream of Pune which include Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar having a total capacity of 29.15 TMC. The total storage till Wednesday morning increased to 23.33 TMC from 21.88 TMC on Tuesday despite the release of water into the river and canal. The catchment area of these dams received a total of 288 mm rain in the last 24 hours which was 358 mm rain on Tuesday.